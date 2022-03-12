Walmart is now offering mortgages

(BUSINESS INSIDER) – At Walmart, you can buy anything from a Golden Girls themed Chia Pet to ethically sourced dog nail polish – and now you can also get a mortgage.

Lenders One Cooperative, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions, recently announced a partnership with Walmart. The coop will be leasing space at select stores in an attempt to bring more mortgage solutions to shoppers. Currently operating in three locations, Lenders One says "there are many more opportunities to come."

"I could not be happier with the direction the cooperative is headed," Justin Demola, Lenders One CMB and president said in a statement, adding that his team is already seeing "tremendous" value in the solutions created for its members

