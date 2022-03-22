'We want him out!': Teacher at Christian school has preschoolers slam Biden

By Kendall Tietz

Daily Caller News Foundation

Preschool students at a private school in Southern California were caught on video in a teacher-led chant denouncing President Joe Biden, according to a video obtained by ABC 7 News in Los Angeles.

Turning Point Christian School in Norco, California reportedly apologized to parents after an unnamed teacher shared a video last month of her 4- and 5-year-old students shouting an anti-Biden chant, ABC 7 reported.

“Who’s our president?” the teacher can be seen asking students in the video.

“Biden,” the students respond.

“What do we want to do with him?” the teacher continues.

“We want him out!” the students shout back.

WATCH:

“I was just in shock,” parent Christina McFadden told ABC 7, saying that the video was posted on a school messaging app used to communicate with parents. “I had to watch it multiple times to realize, is this really happening?”

“The first thing she (her daughter) said to me when I picked her up was ‘we want him out,'” McFadden added.

The video was removed from the messaging app roughly three hours after it was posted and replaced with an apology from a school administrator addressed to families who were sent the video, according to ABC 7.

“Earlier today a video was posted that has since been deleted as it did not share our school and church philosophy of honoring and respecting authority including those in government positions,” the message said. “We are sorry for any misunderstanding this could of (sic) created.”

“With courtesy towards the families of our campus and the children in the classroom I am asking you to please not share with others or post the video on any social media platform,” the message said.

“It doesn’t matter, at this point, which side of the fence you’re on,” McFadden told ABC 7. “This can happen in your child’s classroom, and it is happening.”

It is not clear if any disciplinary action was taken against the teacher; Turning Point Christian School did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

