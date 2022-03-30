Washington Post dives into Hunter Biden laptop scandal

For its "deeply sourced, relentlessly reported" work on the "Russiagate" conspiracy theory cooked up by Democrats against then-candidate and later President Trump, the New York Post noted, the Washington Post impressed the Pulitzer Price board enough to win an award in 2018.

Of course, that story line, "we now know never existed," the New York Post reported, and later was thoroughly discredited.

So the Washington Post issued a huge correction, stating publicly, "The Washington Post took the unusual step of correcting and removing large portions of two articles, published March 2017 and February 2019, that had identified a Belarusian American businessman as a key source of the 'Steele Dossier,' a collection of largely unverified reports that claimed the Russian government had compromising information about then-candidate Donald Trump."

A report on the debacle explained, "The Steele dossier was not 'a collection of largely unverified reports.' The Steele dossier was Clinton campaign funded Russian disinformation."

In fact, a Washington Examiner columnist, Paul Bedard, revealed this week that the Federal Election Commission had reached agreement with the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign to fine them a total of more than $100,000 for their false statements regarding funding for that document.

Then came reports about Hunter Biden's political and monetary machinations with overseas interests, and the Washington Post labeled them as fake.

Now it's backtracking on that, too.

A report in Fox News confirmed that "after dismissing 'fake" scandal in 2020," the newspaper now has "published a length report about Hunter Biden's multimillion-dollar ties to a Chinese company."

The report explained the Washington Post now has "authenticated thousands of emails from Hunter Biden's laptop after the paper joined other outlets in downplaying and disparaging the New York Post's reporting during the 2020 presidential election."

The dive into the details concerned CEFC China Energy.

"Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle, according to government records, court documents and newly disclosed bank statements, as well as emails contained on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter Biden," the Washington Post reported.

It continued, however, to exonerate Joe Biden, claiming there wasn't any evidence he "personally benefited from or knew details about the transactions with CEFC" even though Hunter Biden's business partner explained in an interview in some deals 10% was set aside for the "Big Guy," identified as Joe Biden.

The Washington Post explained it reviewed "a copy said to be of the hard drive of a laptop computer that Hunter Biden purportedly dropped off at a Delaware repair shop and never came to collect."

That computer, which already had been verified by multiple avenues, ended up in the hands of the FBI, after the drive was copied. Those copies now are in the hands of multiple agencies.

The Washington Post now has confirmed that "thousands" of emails on that computer "are authentic communications that can be verified through cryptographic signatures from Google and other technology companies."

While "experts" quoted by the Washington Post said they couldn't verify some emails, the paper said they found no "clear evidence of tampering in their examinations."

Fox News explained, "In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post largely kept its readers in the dark as to the seriousness of the Hunter Biden scandal. The Post first addressed the Biden controversy on Oct. 14, 2020, the day the New York Post broke its story, using a variation of the 'Republicans pounce' trope to frame the story, running the headline, 'Three weeks before Election Day, Trump allies go after Hunter — and Joe — Biden.'"

The Washington Post's perspective change came only days after the New York Times, which also had suppressed reporting about the scandal revelations in Hunter Biden's laptop, abruptly changed course, admitting far down toward the bottom of a story that the laptop reports were accurate.

Some of those early skeptics even called the laptop reports, "Russian disinformation," as did a long list of former intel experts who later were proven to be totally wrong.

In fact, one Washington Post columnist, David Ignatius, claimed in a headline, "The truth behind the Hunter Biden non-scandal."

Now the Washington Post's report, "Inside Hunter Biden’s multimillion-dollar deals with a Chinese energy company" admits it confirmed "key details" about "Biden family interactions with Chinese executives."

It explains how Hunter Biden and Chinese executive Gongwen Dong in 2017 set up a deal and "within a week, millions of dollars started to change hands."

The Post's report admitted many of the details already were available in a 2020 report from the Senate, but added its own verification that, "Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle, according to government records, court documents and newly disclosed bank statements, as well as emails contained on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter Biden."

Included were a $1 million legal retainer and $3.8 million in consulting fees.

Those numbers, the report said, "illustrate the ways in which his family profited from relationships built over Joe Biden’s decades in public service."

"The CEFC deal became one of the most lucrative, if short-lived, foreign ventures Hunter Biden is known to have pursued," the report said.

The report confirmed CEFC had financing from government development banks and ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army.

One of the leaders of the company described himself as once being a deputy secretary of the China Association for International Friendly Contact, an organization that a 2011 U.S. congressional report called 'a front' for the People’s Liberation Army."

