WATCH: Disney's 'secret gay agenda' caught on camera

In a virtual meeting of Disney executives in response to Florida's controversial parental rights bill, an executive producer for the iconic entertainment giant disclosed that her team has implemented her "not-at-all-secret gay agenda."
Latoya Raveneau said she and her colleagues are regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming.
The video was publicized exclusively by Christopher Rufo, whose research on Critical Race Theory in K-12 public schools has prompted parental activism across the nation.
Rufo also posted video of Disney corporate president Kathy Burke saying that "as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child," she supports having "many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories." She said she wants a minimum of 50% of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities.
A bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that prohibits public school teachers from presenting or discussing sexual content in classes through the third grade has been characterized by opponents as "Don't say gay," a stifling of free speech.
Raveneau said during the leadership meeting that before working for Disney, she had heard that the company wasn't very open to gay issues.
"But then, my experience was bafflingly the opposite," she said.
The company's leadership, she continued, "has been so welcoming to, like, my, like, not-at-all secret gay agenda."
Raveneau described "not having to be afraid to, like, let's have these two characters kiss ... like I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness."
She said it was "like no one would stop me and no one was trying to stop me."
Raveneau currently is directing the upcoming Disney+ series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder." She's also a writer on Disney Junior's "Eureka!"
See Raveneau's remarks:
SCOOP: I've obtained video from inside Disney's all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and is regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022
See Burke's remarks:
SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, "as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child," she supports having "many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories" and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022
Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill has prompted a nationwide backlash from activists on the left who regard it as an attack on gays and transgendered people.
Focused on young children, in kindergarten through third grade, the law bans "classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity." It also bars teaching "in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students." Critics say that could be interpreted to extend through all grades.
Prior to the 22-17 vote earlier this month in the Florida Senate, Republican Sen. Danny Burgess argued the concept isn't "radical," NBC News reported.
"This bill says parents your right to raise your children does not end when they walk into a classroom. This bill recognizes that parents are not the enemy," Burgess said. "The bill simply says that there should be an age limit on certain discussions, it's not a new concept, nor is it radical."
