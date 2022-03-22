Watch: Kamala goes viral for word-salad moment where she just can't stop saying 'the passage of time'

This is what happens when a president chooses a running mate on the basis of gender and skin color.

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Sunset, Louisiana, on Monday to tout the Biden administration's plans to deliver high-speed broadband internet to rural communities.

Lately, nearly every time Harris speaks to the public, the occasion ends with a humiliating and viral sound bite. And this time was no exception.

Within 30 seconds, the vice president repeated the phrase "the significance of the passage of time" four times.

Harris said, "We were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time, right. The significance of the passage of time, so when you think about it there is great significance to passage of time. There is such great significance to the passage of time when you think of a day in the life of our children."

KAMALA HARRIS: "The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time...there is such great significance to the passage of time." pic.twitter.com/jUsnyNiSpB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2022

Understandably, the clip immediately went viral.

Inspiring words from our Vice President. pic.twitter.com/7blFSGhVmz — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2022

Question : Write an essay on cow. Baby Kamala : Cow is significant. The significance of the cow, right? The significance of the cow. So when you think about it, there is great significance of cow... there is such great significance of cow. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 22, 2022

Sounds like the comms team reset needs to move the needle. https://t.co/m39K2mOF9N — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 21, 2022

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reacted to Harris' latest sound bite on Fox News' "Hannity" Monday night.

He said, "If you want a strong reason to pray for the health of the president of the United States, you were reminded again today that that reason is the vice president."

"She's not only totally incoherent -- you know, he may or may not have cognitive decline problems at his age, but at her age, she's just dumb. Let's be clear, Kamala Harris may be the dumbest person ever elected vice president in American history. And that's why people keep resigning.

"I mean if you were her national security adviser, and you were competent, and you'd worked hard, and you knew what you were doing and you watched her in Poland break up laughing when she's asked about Ukrainian refugees, you had to feel a sense of total humiliation. So I'm not surprised that that particular adviser resigned.

"Because it's very clear that Kamala Harris should never, ever be allowed to leave the country. She probably shouldn't be allowed to leave the Naval Observatory, which is the residence of the vice president. She is a constant danger to herself and to the rest of us."

The Hannity-Gingrich interview is below:

Gingrich was referring to Monday's news reports that the vice president's national security adviser, Nancy McEldowney, had resigned.

The first time I ever saw then-Sen. Kamala Harris in action was during the 2018 confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

It was clear that both Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker were auditioning for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, long before Biden announced that he was entering the race.

As much as I loathed her, I was impressed by her confidence, her audacity and what I perceived at the time to be her intelligence. I worried that she would become the next president.

However, aside from that one brief moment of glory during a June 2019 primary debate when she ambushed then-rival Joe Biden over his record on race, Harris’ campaign failed to gain traction. Her candidacy ended in failure.

Yet President Joe Biden still saw fit to choose her as his running mate.

The Harris vice presidency has been marked by one calamity after another. Rather than projecting a gutsy image, she’s come across as unprepared, unserious and, as Gingrich said, dumb.

Monday's sound bite was embarrassing, yes, but Harris' greatest hit to date came during a January interview with NBC’s Craig Melvin.

Melvin asked: “At what point does the administration say, ‘You know what, this strategy isn’t working. We’re going to change strategies.’ … Is it time?”

Harris replied: “It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down.”

How did this woman get to be vice president?

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.