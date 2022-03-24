Watchdog sues feds over COVID vaccine's 'adverse events' reports

It's possible that some of the worst horrors of the Chinese COVID-19 pandemic that has killed millions around the world have come from the side effects of the vaccinations, which sometimes have been forced on unwilling recipients by private companies or government bureaucrats.

WND reported just this week a coroner in England ruled that a 34-year-old mother died of a "catastrophic" bleed on her brain, caused by a COVID-19 shot.

Eight days after receiving an AstraZeneca shot, Kim Lockwood complained of an excruciating headache. About 17 hours after arriving at Rotherham Hospital in South Yorkshire, she was pronounced dead, BBC News reported.

And WND reported last week data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the Millennial generation suffered a "Vietnam War event," with more than 61,000 excess deaths in that age group over the past year, according to an analysis by a former Wall Street executive and a Wall Street insurance expert.

And more than a month back, a report confirmed that the VAERS database run by the CDC and the FDA reports more than 23,000 deaths related to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Now government watchdog Judicial Watch says it is suing the government for failing to release information about those side effects.

Its lawsuit is a Freedom of Information Act action and is against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services because it was refused to respond adequately to a request for communications related to adverse events from vaccines.

The original request sought, "All emails sent to and from members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee regarding adverse events, deaths and/or injuries caused by investigatory vaccines for the prevention or treatment of SARS-CoV-2 and/or COVID-19 currently produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and/or Johnson & Johnson."

"The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee 'reviews and evaluates data concerning the safety, effectiveness, and appropriate use of vaccines and related biological products which are intended for use in the prevention, treatment, or diagnosis of human diseases, and, as required, any other products for which the Food and Drug Administration has regulatory responsibility,'" the organization reported.

"Americans have a right to know about any and all safety issues tied to the COVID vaccines," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "The government’s unlawful stonewall on this issue, which will now take a federal FOIA lawsuit to resolve, suggests that there is something to hide."

The FDA acknowledged receipt of the request last September and invoked a 10-day extension of time because of the number of requests for information, but then declined to communicate further.

Judicial Watch said it was requesting a court order for the agency to "conduct searches for any and all records responsive to plaintiff's FOIA request and demonstrate that it employed search methods reasonably likely to lead to the discovery of records responsive…"

It was just about a year ago that WND reported that the government government changed its rules regarding reports of adverse events.

OSHA at that time released guidance that noted, "In general, an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine is recordable if the reaction is: (1) work-related, (2) a new case, and (3) meets one or more of the general recording criteria in 29 CFR 1904.7 (e.g., days away from work, restricted work or transfer to another job, medical treatment beyond first aid)."

Further, OSHA explained then, "If you require your employees to be vaccinated as a condition of employment (i.e., for work-related reasons), then any adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine is work-related. The adverse reaction is recordable if it is a new case under 29 CFR 1904.6 and meets one or more of the general recording criteria in 29 CFR 1904.7."

But then Liberty Counsel, a legal team that advocates for individual and religious rights, explained the change.

"No doubt receiving pressure from the Biden administration, OSHA suspended the enforcement requirement to record adverse injuries or death from COVID shots until May 2022 in order to push the COVID shots. This politically motivated change by OSHA is unprecedented," Liberty Counsel explained.

Now the OSHA webpage states, according to Liberty Counsel: "DOL and OSHA, as well as other federal agencies, are working diligently to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. OSHA does not wish to have any appearance of discouraging workers from receiving COVID-19 vaccination, and also does not wish to disincentivize employers' vaccination efforts. As a result, OSHA will not enforce 29 CFR 1904's recording requirements to require any employers to record worker side effects from COVID-19 vaccination through May 2022. We will reevaluate the agency’s position at that time to determine the best course of action moving forward."

At the time, Liberty Counsel founder Mat Staver said, "Employers that require employees to take a COVID shot may be held liable for adverse injuries and death. The fact that OSHA will not enforce recording requirements does not alter the legal liability of employers who require, coerce, or incentivize employees to take COVID shots. OSHA's suspension of the recording requirement so as not to discourage experimental COVID shots reveals that the Biden administration could care less about the collateral damage being caused by the COVID shots. The people can see this biased agenda. They are not stupid."

Liberty Counsel noted, "Despite OSHA’s suspension of recording adverse injuries related to COVID shots, to avoid liability, employers should not require employees to receive any COVID shot. If employers require, coerce, or provide incentives to receive COVID shots, employers may be legally liable for adverse injuries and deaths. The suspension of the OSHA recording requirement does not affect other legal remedies outside of OSHA."

