White House alters its transcript to cover for Kamala's 'stupidity'

The White House has edited the transcript of a speech given by Vice President Kamala Harris after she wrongly said that Ukraine is part of the NATO alliance.
It isn't.
Advertisement - story continues below
Robert Spencer in a column at PJMedia pointed out the correction to Harris' comments.
She had said, "The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance."
TRENDING: North Korea's forbidden missile launch fails miserably: report
On the transcript, later, the White House posted that she said, "The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people [and] in defense of the NATO alliance."
Explained Spencer, who characterized her flub as "stupidity," "You heard it. I heard it. The whole world heard it. Even CNN reported it. … At the winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee in Washington on Saturday, Kamala Harris said: 'The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance.'"
Advertisement - story continues below
Spencer explained, "Now, Ukraine is not actually in NATO, and so standing firmly with the Ukrainian people would not actually be an act in defense of the NATO alliance, and of all people, the person pretending to be vice president of the United States should know that. So over at WhiteHouse.gov, the ever-helpful anonymous wonks who record every august word and deed of the socialists, clowns, puppets, freaks, and saboteurs responsible for this period of American misrule knew that they had to do something to prevent the American people from realizing just how oblivious and out of touch our putative vice president really is.
"Voilá! Now it has her saying: 'The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people [and] in defense of the NATO Alliance.'"
He pointed out the use of the brackets means the "White House gremlins are tacitly admitting that she didn’t really say it. But the correction itself reduces an obvious revelation that the ostensible vice president is woefully ignorant of the basic things every public official should know to a simple slip of the tongue. She meant to say 'and' and didn’t; that’s all, MAGA rubes! Haven’t you ever had something come out the wrong way?"
Wait, does Kamala Harris really not know that Ukraine isn't a formal member of NATO? Or is she declaring that the US will treat Ukraine as a de facto member of NATO, and therefore go to war? pic.twitter.com/yil5LVHbIq
— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 14, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]