White House belatedly concedes COVID spreads primarily through aerosols

(JUST THE NEWS) – COVID-19 spreads primarily through aerosols, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) said in a blog post Wednesday that puts it at odds with the CDC, according to a research center run by President Biden's former COVID advisor Michael Osterholm.
The University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) said the White House was "years" behind some experts worldwide in recognizing the primacy of aerosol transmission. "It's worth noting there is no mention of droplets in the blog post," George Washington University public health epidemiologist David Michaels told CIDRAP.
Advertisement - story continues below
The CDC maintains that "respiratory fluids" - droplets - are the "principal mode" of transmission, distinguishing them from "aerosol particles formed when these fine droplets rapidly dry." CIDRAP research consultant Lisa Brosseau faulted the agency for "underplay[ing]" the science of aerosol transmission "despite so much evidence to the contrary."
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]