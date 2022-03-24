White House reportedly working on Defense Production Act order to benefit climate

By Ailan Evans
Daily Caller News Foundation
The White House is developing an executive order intended to ease shortages of minerals needed for green technology by invoking the Defense Production Act (DPA), according to a draft of the order seen by The Intercept.
Advertisement - story continues below
The draft order, which is classified as being in the “pre-decisional” phase, reportedly that “ensuring robust, resilient, and sustainable domestic industrial base to meet the requirements of the clean energy economy is essential to our national security,” the Intercept reported Thursday. The order also reportedly encourages “domestic mining, beneficiation, and value-added processing” of key minerals for production of clean technologies like batteries for electric vehicles, which the order reportedly characterizes as “essential to national defense.”
The planned action would boost the productive capacity of electric vehicle manufacturers in particular, according to the Intercept.
TRENDING: Clever teacher gives students adorable writing assignment
The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment on the reported order.
Democratic Massachusetts Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren pressed President Joe Biden in a letter Wednesday to use his executive power, particularly the DPA, to meet climate goals, arguing that pursuing climate action would “provide additional support for our national security.”
Advertisement - story continues below
“Through existing executive and statutory authorities, such as the Defense Production Act (DPA) and Defense Security Cooperation Agency sales, the U.S. can support and increase manufacturing capacity and supply chain security for technologies that reduce fossil fuel demand and fuel costs, such as electric heat pumps, efficient electric appliances, renewable energy generation and storage, and other clean technologies,” the lawmakers wrote.
The Congressional Progressive Caucus sent a letter to Biden last week urging him to use executive actions to pursue climate goals, citing the need to accelerate the administration’s intended transition to green energy.
“While the executive branch has made progress, there is more to do to meet this moment and lower costs by transitioning to clean energy,” the caucus wrote.
While the draft executive order reportedly cites the supply of key minerals needed for clean technologies as essential to national defense, the Department of the Interior in January canceled mineral leases in Minnesota, where much of the U.S.’ cobalt and nickel reserves are reportedly found.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]