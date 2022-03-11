Women can't reach 'full God-given potential' without abortion, Joe Biden claims

(LIFESITE NEWS) – President Joe Biden marked International Women’s Day on Tuesday by suggesting that women cannot “live up to their full God-given potential” without abortion-on-demand.

“Every person deserves the chance to live up to their full God-given potential, without regard for gender or other factors,” Biden’s statement recognizing the holiday read. “Yet too often, in too many places, women and girls face obstacles that limit their possibilities and undermine their participation in economic, political, and social life.”

Among his efforts to “ma[ke] gender equity a cornerstone of my Administration,” the president listed the fact that he “launched a whole-of-government effort to protect reproductive rights,” a popular euphemism for legal abortion.

