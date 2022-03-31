World Government Summit: 'Are we ready for a new world order?'

Considerable attention recently has been drawn to the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset" initiative, which regards the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to accelerate the globalist objective of increasingly exchanging national sovereignty for international governance.

A lesser known entity, the starkly named World Government Summit, met this week in the ultramodern Gulf emirate Dubai, which is part of the United Arab Emirates.

Its 2022 meeting opened Wednesday with British journalist and CNN Abu Dhabi-based anchor Becky Anderson asking, "Are we ready for a new world order?"

Anderson said "the organizers here are nothing, if not ambitious" for tackling the subject, warning that the world "has hit an inflection point."

TRENDING: The echo of 'Zinky Boys' and Russia's recalcitrant army

"We are certainly living in a unique age of uncertainty and volatility in global affairs," she said, referring to "the twilight zone that was the pandemic."

She described the objective of the opening discussion.

"Is the U.S.-led multilateral system created post-World War II to manage international relations so that the world would never see and experience the same chaos and disorder of a world war – is it anything like fit for purpose?” Anderson asked.

"And if not, what is the alternative?"

Are we ready for a new world order? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (18 Votes)

See Anderson's opening remarks and nearly seven hours of the 2022 summit:

On its website, the World Government Summit organization describes itself as a "global, neutral, non-profit organization dedicated to shaping the future of governments."

It was founded in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Dubai.

"The Summit, in its various activities, explores the agenda of the next generation of governments, focusing on harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity," the website description states.

The organization says that since its inception, it has "championed the mission of shaping future governments and creating a better future for humanity."

The seven previous annual meetings of the summit "have successfully established a new model to collaborate on an international playing field to inspire and enable the next generation of governments."

The summit now is "poised to scale newer heights of excellence and inclusivity."

Themes at the inaugural meeting in 2013 included building citizen trust in governmental entities, social media as a tool for civic engagement and private-public sector partnerships.

Among the speakers featured at past summits were President Barack Obama, WEF founder Klaus Schwab, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Biden: 'A new world order ... and we've got to lead it'

At a meeting earlier this month in Washington of the Business Roundtable lobbying organization, President Biden used the term "new world order" as he discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and major changes taking place globally.

"Now is a time when things are shifting. We're going to — there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we've got to lead it. And we've got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it."

The Independent newspaper of London reported Biden "has inadvertently drawn the attention of conspiracy theorists with remarks he made at the end of a speech about the implications of Russia's assault on Ukraine."

The paper said the "'new world order' conspiracy theory dates back decades." The British stated that the theory "holds that a nefarious elite led by the United Nations and other shadowy forces is planning to install a single transnational global government via the use of force – possibly with the involvement of US agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which some believe is preparing to put Americans in concentration camps."

However, regardless of what Biden meant when he used the term, his administration is an advocate of the World Economic Forum, adopting its term "Build Back Better," which captures the idea of a "Great Reset" of capitalism and the world order in the aftermath of the pandemic.

After the November 2020 election, WND reported, former Secretary of State John Kerry and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a WEF panel that a Joe Biden presidency would help propel the "Great Reset" plan.

"The notion of a reset is more important than ever before," Kerry said. "I personally believe ... we're at the dawn of an extremely exciting time."

Kerry, who has since been appointed Biden's climate czar, said the rejoining of the Paris Climate Accord by Biden would help drive the "Great Reset." But rejoining Paris is "not enough," Kerry said.

"The Biden administration will focus on every sector of the American economy," he said. "There will be a 2035 goal to achieve net neutrality with respect to power and production.

Kerry said the U.S. is "ready to come back in and help to lead and raise the ambition in Glasgow to accelerate this incredible capacity for a transformation in the private sector."

Last June, the White House published a statement announcing Biden was set to meet with G7 leaders "to discuss ways to forge a more fair, sustainable, and inclusive global economy that meets the unique challenges of our time." Among the White House initiatives toward that end is pushing for a "global minimum tax" on multinational corporations of at least 15%.

'Capitalism as we have known it is dead'

Fact-checkers have dismissed the "Great Reset conspiracy theory," but WEF founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab made it clear in June 2020 that the COVID-19 pandemic should be exploited as an opportunity to advance the globalist agenda promoted by his Davos conferences, which have pushed for numerous proposals, such as a worldwide carbon tax, to redistribute wealth and shift sovereignty from nation states to global entities.

Schwab wrote that "the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions" and bring about a "'Great Reset' of capitalism."

At the 2021 Davos meeting, a Fortune 500 CEO affirmed WEF's assertion that "capitalism as we have known it is dead."

'A new world order based on solidarity

One year ago, Pope Francis called for a "new world order" in a book titled "God and the World to Come." He described the new order as a shift from financial speculation, fossil fuels and military build-up to a green economy based on inclusiveness.

After the coronavirus pandemic, the pope said in an excerpt of the book released by the Vatican, "the world will never be the same again."

Francis said justice can be healed "by building a new world order based on solidarity, studying innovative methods to eradicate bullying, poverty and corruption," with "all working together, each for their own part, without delegating and passing the buck."

He said the world can no longer "blithely accept inequalities and disruptions to the environment."

"The path to humanity’s salvation passes through the creation of a new model of development, which unquestionably focuses on coexistence among peoples in harmony with Creation," he said.

Frances said the "dominant speculative mentality" of the global financial system must be reestablished with a "soul" to reduce the gap between those who have access to credit and those who do not.

"It is time to remove social injustice and marginalization," he said. "If we seize the current trial as an opportunity, we can prepare for tomorrow under the banner of human fraternity, to which there is no alternative, because without an overall vision there will be no future for anyone."

In his third encyclical, in 2020, the pope declared the coronavirus pandemic proved that the "magic theories" of market capitalism have failed and the world needs new systems that promote equality and unity.

Francis asserted it should be clear that it is not enough to "refine" existing systems. He charged that the "perverse" global economic system keeps the poor on the margins while enriching the few.

He opposes a right to property for individuals, contending a "social purpose" and common good must come from sharing the Earth's resources.

In November 2018, as WND reported, progressive filmmaker Michael Moore claimed Francis told him capitalism is a sin and urged Moore to continue making his left-leaning documentaries.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!