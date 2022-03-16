World Health Organization calls for abortion to be fully decriminalized

(WORTHY NEWS) – The World Health Organization (WHO) last week called for the complete decriminalization of abortion worldwide, Christian Headlines reports. Citing deaths and injuries resulting from unsafe abortions, the WHO said in a new guidance document that it recommends women and girls should be able to access family planning and abortion services “when they need them.”
Published on March 9, the new WHO guidance is a 200-page document that replaces the previous 2021 guidance, CH reports. The document contains recommendations for abortion care including telemedicine abortions.
The guidance also calls for abortion to “be fully decriminalized” and for the removal of barriers to abortion, the Christian Post reports.
