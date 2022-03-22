'Worrisome' for Dems: Trump leads Biden by huge margin in the suburbs

A new poll shows that suburban voters, who were credited by the Brookings Institution with giving Joe Biden the presidency in 2020, have abandoned him en masse, as President Donald Trump now leads Biden 47%-38% there.

Columnist Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner described it as "a blow to his political base," and a shift that is "notable and worrisome for Democrats."

It was a Brookings report after the 2020 vote in which it claimed the results were "a breakthrough for Democrats in the sense that the suburbs – along with continued urban core support – could make them competitive both in familiar 'blue wall' states as well as yet-to-be-conquered Sun Belt states."

However, Bedard pointed out, "But in just 17 months of economic and international turmoil and confusion, Biden has lost the suburbs, according to Spencer Kimball, executive director of the Emerson College Poll."

TRENDING: A high-court justice who thinks the Constitution is racist?

Kimball cited some other troubling results for Democrats:

"Biden struggles among independent voters: just 28% approve of the job he is doing while 64% disapprove. When looking at the midterm generic congressional ballot, independents break 28% for Democrats, 42% with Republicans, and 31% are undecided."

He continued, "Former President Trump has a nearly 12-point favorability advantage over Biden: 59% of voters say they are somewhat or very favorable of Trump, compared with 47% who are somewhat or very favorable of Biden. In a hypothetical 2024 election against former President Trump, Biden trails 45% to 42%."

Kimball continued, "Notable demographic differences include region and education. Trump leads Biden among both suburban voters, 47% to 38%, and rural voters, 59% to 35%, while Biden holds 54% to 30% support among urban and city voters. Regarding education, Trump leads among those without a college degree, 51% to 33%, while Biden leads among those with a college degree or more 52% to 37%."

Will Donald Trump win the presidency if he runs in 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The poll did find widespread agreement on two issues: accepting Ukraine refugees and making Daylight Savings Time permanent.

"Sixty-nine percent (69%) of voters say the U.S. should accept refugees from Ukraine, while 16% think the U.S. should not. Seventy-four percent (74%) of voters are in consensus about the 'Sunshine Protection Act' legislation that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent, while 26% oppose the measure," the polling noted.

The Biden economy, with inflation surging to levels not seen in decades, is hurting a lot of Americans, the poll also confirms.

"Eighty-three percent (83%) of voters say they are experiencing some hardship due to increased prices on everyday items, with 40% reporting significant hardship, and another 43% reporting some hardship," the poll reported.

When asked about who they blame for an increase in gas prices, a plurality (39%) blame the Biden administration, 21% blame the sanctions on Russia, and 18% blame gas and oil companies."

More voters are worried about the economy, including jobs and inflation, than healthcare and the Ukraine-Russian war combined.

Biden remains far underwater on his approval, with 43% approving of his work, and 49% disapproving.

The polling was done March 18-20, 2022, interviewing more than 1,000 participants and has a margin of error of three percentage points.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!