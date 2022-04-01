125-year-old 'remember me' letter by orphan choir boy discovered in church pew

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A 125-year-old letter written by a choir boy who was orphaned after his father died was discovered stuffed down the side of one of the pews at Sunderland Parish Church.
Workers discovered the note as they were renovating the church, also known as Holy Trinity, which had ceased being used as a house of worship in 1988 due to declining attendance. The church was subsequently used as a community events space and was being renovated when the letter was found.
The note was written by 13-year-old William Elliott on Aug. 11, 1897, on the back of an order of service, according to the Sunderland Echo.
