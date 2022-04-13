13 things that lasted longer than CNN+

(TOWNHALL) -- CNN+, as Julio reported on Thursday, is drawing its final breaths before being mercifully shut down on April 30th, after some 32 days in existence. Not to belabor the point (okay maybe) but to add important context, here are a few things that lasted longer than CNN+ will have on its final day at the end of the month.

Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries — 72 days

Jeffrey Epstein in jail — 35 Days

Financier and certified creep Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019 — ruled a suicide — 35 days after being arrested on an indictment he organized a conspiracy to sexually exploit young women.

Pope John Paul I's reign — 33 days

Just more than one month after becoming Pope in 1978, JPI was found dead, reportedly of a heart attack, at age 65. His was the shortest reign since the 1600s, but it was still longer than CNN+'s existence.

