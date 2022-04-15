Over 150 injured, 400 arrested as Palestinians clash with cops on Temple Mount

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) – Clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Temple Mount early Friday morning, as spiking tensions, threats of terror and the observance of major holidays all converge around the flashpoint holy site.
Skirmishes between police and worshipers at the site were reported around 6:30 a.m., with officers entering the compound and clashing with people barricaded inside.
Advertisement - story continues below
Police said in a statement that at around 4 a.m., dozens of young people began marching in the area. Some bore the Palestinian flag, while others carried green banners associated with the Hamas terror group.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]