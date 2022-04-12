1,600 aliens referred for prosecution for trying to register and vote

State officials in Georgia, one of the swing states where anomalous 2020 election results eventually handed the White House to Joe Biden, now have referred to prosecutors more than 1,600 cases of people who were non-citizens – and attempted to register to vote.
Just the News reported the referrals were from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Advertisement - story continues below
The referrals went to the state Election Board, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other prosecutors around the state.
"Attempting to register to vote by an individual who knows he or she is ineligible is a violation of Georgia law," Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt said in a news release.
TRENDING: The worst job in D.C.
Raffensperger earlier had announced a review of the state's voter rolls, and he found 1,634 people who had attempted to register to vote but were not able to be verified by U.S. Citizenship an Immigration Services.
That agency has a Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements program that allows for checks on the status of citizenship.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Ensuring that only citizens are voting in Georgia’s elections is key to upholding the integrity of the vote in Georgia," said Raffensperger. "As liberal states and cities around the country are changing their laws to allow noncitizen voting, I will continue to take steps to ensure Georgia’s elections are executed with integrity. Leading the state’s first citizenship audit of the voter rolls is an important part of that effort."
Raffensperger's statement said the review confirms the state's oversight procedures "are working."
He said, in a statement online, "The search found 1,634 individuals who had attempted to register to vote in Georgia despite not being citizens. In total, 2,258 voter registration applications are currently in 'pending citizenship' status. The difference between the two numbers is because there were 624 records where the Secretary of State’s office was not able to obtain the required information to utilize the SAVE verification tool. Those additional 624 applicants remain in 'pending citizenship' status because the citizenship check with the Department of Driver Services at the time of registration flagged those applicants as non-citizens according to DDS records. All 2,258 individuals were placed in pending status and not added to the voter rolls. None of these individuals have cast ballots in Georgia elections."
Just the News explained, "Raffensperger, the subject of former President Donald Trump’s criticisms, is undoubtedly trying to use the case to strengthen his position as tough on election malfeasance. He used the state-issued news release to lambast Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for governor four years ago and is running again this year."
The review found attempted registrations by non-citizens in 88 counties, and most of the attempted registrations – more than 80% -- have happened since 2016.
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]