1,600 aliens referred for prosecution for trying to register and vote

State officials in Georgia, one of the swing states where anomalous 2020 election results eventually handed the White House to Joe Biden, now have referred to prosecutors more than 1,600 cases of people who were non-citizens – and attempted to register to vote.

Just the News reported the referrals were from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The referrals went to the state Election Board, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other prosecutors around the state.

"Attempting to register to vote by an individual who knows he or she is ineligible is a violation of Georgia law," Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt said in a news release.

Raffensperger earlier had announced a review of the state's voter rolls, and he found 1,634 people who had attempted to register to vote but were not able to be verified by U.S. Citizenship an Immigration Services.

That agency has a Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements program that allows for checks on the status of citizenship.

"Ensuring that only citizens are voting in Georgia’s elections is key to upholding the integrity of the vote in Georgia," said Raffensperger. "As liberal states and cities around the country are changing their laws to allow noncitizen voting, I will continue to take steps to ensure Georgia’s elections are executed with integrity. Leading the state’s first citizenship audit of the voter rolls is an important part of that effort."

Raffensperger's statement said the review confirms the state's oversight procedures "are working."

He said, in a statement online, "The search found 1,634 individuals who had attempted to register to vote in Georgia despite not being citizens. In total, 2,258 voter registration applications are currently in 'pending citizenship' status. The difference between the two numbers is because there were 624 records where the Secretary of State’s office was not able to obtain the required information to utilize the SAVE verification tool. Those additional 624 applicants remain in 'pending citizenship' status because the citizenship check with the Department of Driver Services at the time of registration flagged those applicants as non-citizens according to DDS records. All 2,258 individuals were placed in pending status and not added to the voter rolls. None of these individuals have cast ballots in Georgia elections."

Just the News explained, "Raffensperger, the subject of former President Donald Trump’s criticisms, is undoubtedly trying to use the case to strengthen his position as tough on election malfeasance. He used the state-issued news release to lambast Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for governor four years ago and is running again this year."

The review found attempted registrations by non-citizens in 88 counties, and most of the attempted registrations – more than 80% -- have happened since 2016.

