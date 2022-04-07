How a 1972 pardon from Ronald Reagan changed Merle Haggard's life

(WIDE OPEN COUNTRY) – Merle Haggard is undoubtedly one of the greatest country musicians of all time. Following an incredible career marked by No. 1 hits, successful collaborations with artists like George Jones and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, his name with forever be listed among the genre's greats.

Known for challenging mainstream Nashville with his iconic Bakersfield Sound, the Hag always pushed the limits and stayed true to himself; from his very first album for Capitol Records that gave us "(My Friends Are Gonna Be) Strangers" and "The Bottle Let Me Down" to 1980's "I Think I'll Just Stay Here and Drink" and 2015's Django & Jimmie with Willie Nelson. He's a true American legend. Even his band, The Strangers, is iconic.

In 1972, Governor Ronald Reagan pardoned all of the past crimes that the country singer had to his name. The star was so touched he even mentioned it when he performed for President Reagan 10 years later. At the concert, he said, "I hope the president will be as pleased with my performance today as I was with his pardon 10 years ago." Haggard later said the pardon changed his life.

