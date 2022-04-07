How a 1972 pardon from Ronald Reagan changed Merle Haggard's life

(WIDE OPEN COUNTRY) – Merle Haggard is undoubtedly one of the greatest country musicians of all time. Following an incredible career marked by No. 1 hits, successful collaborations with artists like George Jones and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, his name with forever be listed among the genre's greats.
Known for challenging mainstream Nashville with his iconic Bakersfield Sound, the Hag always pushed the limits and stayed true to himself; from his very first album for Capitol Records that gave us "(My Friends Are Gonna Be) Strangers" and "The Bottle Let Me Down" to 1980's "I Think I'll Just Stay Here and Drink" and 2015's Django & Jimmie with Willie Nelson. He's a true American legend. Even his band, The Strangers, is iconic.
Advertisement - story continues below
In 1972, Governor Ronald Reagan pardoned all of the past crimes that the country singer had to his name. The star was so touched he even mentioned it when he performed for President Reagan 10 years later. At the concert, he said, "I hope the president will be as pleased with my performance today as I was with his pardon 10 years ago." Haggard later said the pardon changed his life.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]