2 abortion businesses fined for tossing medical records into trash

Two abortion businesses operating in Ohio have been fined for throwing patients' confidential medical records into a trash bin, where they were available to anyone interested.

Operation Rescue, which runs its pro-life activism out of a building that at one point was an abortion business in Kansas, has reported that the two abortion operations are the Planned Parenthood in Akron, Ohio, and the business owned by David Burkons, the Northeast Ohio Womens Center, in Cuyahoga Falls.

Burkons' operation was fined $7,500 and Planned Parenthood of Bedford Heights $5,000 by the Ohio Department of Health after it confirmed "patient identities, personal information, and private health data were being dumped."

A complaint filed by Right to Life of Northeast Ohio, Ohio Right to Life, and Citizens for a Pro-Life Society triggered the investigation and fines.

TRENDING: Quotas are unconstitutional, even if they harm only white men

That resulted after a homeless man alerted them to the fact the health information has been discarded in dumpster containers, where he had been searching for food, in 2021.

The Operation Rescue report described how the man, identified as Matthew Connolly, "apparently drifts from city to city across America making a living dumpster diving and doing odd jobs. He had some familiarity with pro-life organizations and notified them when he made his disturbing discoveries."

He also found the remains of aborted babies dumped by both facilities, the report confirmed.

"Citizens for a Pro-Life Society took custody of at least some of the remains and photographed them. In September 2021, the remains of the largest baby were interred during a Christian funeral at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, Ohio," Operation Rescue confirmed.

Are abortion businesses lax about patient records? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The private information belonging to patients is supposed to be protected under federal law, through the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Details from the dump by the Northeast Ohio Women's Center showed information about 56 patients, and a records review showed at least 47 of those had been recent patients.

"The Planned Parenthood inspection report noted that nine of the 33 women identified in documents and items retrieved from its dumpster were confirmed to have been recent patients at that facility," OR reported.

"These violations show how little abortion facilities really care about patient privacy,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. “They act like abortions should be more private than our nuclear secrets, especially when they injure a woman during an abortion. But in their daily practices, they treat women’s names and medical health information with callous disregard."



Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!