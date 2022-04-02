A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

2 Bedouin minors nabbed for blocking train tracks amid Negev tree-planting protests

15-year-olds face charges of endangering human lives

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 29, 2022 at 4:58pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pixabay)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) – Police on Friday announced the arrests of two minors from the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel suspected of blocking train tracks near Beersheba during at times violent protests over forestation work in the area.

On January 11, large rocks were placed on the train tracks, forcing one train to make an emergency stop after the engine driver noticed the blocked tracks. The incident caused extensive damage to the train and endangered its passengers.

Police said at the time they would launch a joint investigation together with the Shin Bet security agency to track down the culprits.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







China stops freight train traffic with North Korea
2 Bedouin minors nabbed for blocking train tracks amid Negev tree-planting protests
At least 42 injured as violent clashes in Jerusalem mark end of Ramadan
DeSantis declares war on Biden's 'Ministry of Truth'
Amazon bans Matt Walsh book 'Johnny the Walrus' from advertising
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×