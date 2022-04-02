2 Bedouin minors nabbed for blocking train tracks amid Negev tree-planting protests

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) – Police on Friday announced the arrests of two minors from the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel suspected of blocking train tracks near Beersheba during at times violent protests over forestation work in the area.

On January 11, large rocks were placed on the train tracks, forcing one train to make an emergency stop after the engine driver noticed the blocked tracks. The incident caused extensive damage to the train and endangered its passengers.

Police said at the time they would launch a joint investigation together with the Shin Bet security agency to track down the culprits.

