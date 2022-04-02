A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
2 inmates in all-female prison pregnant after 27 transgenders are moved in

Policy in place requires state prisons to place inmates by their gender identity

Published April 14, 2022 at 4:59pm
Published April 14, 2022 at 4:59pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Two inmates serving in an all-female New Jersey prison became pregnant after apparently having sex with a transgender inmate.

The two unidentified prisoners became pregnant at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton, New Jersey, after engaging in "consensual sexual relationships with another incarcerated person," said Dan Sperrazza, external affairs executive director for the Department of Corrections.

"While DOC cannot comment on any specific disciplinary or housing decisions that may be considered in light of these events, the Department always reserves all options to ensure the health and safety of the individuals in its custody," Sperrazza said.

Read the full story ›

