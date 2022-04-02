2 men accused of pretending to be police officers

By Jennie Taer
Daily Caller News Foundation
Two men are accused of posing as federal agents and providing gifts to members of the Secret Service, including one who was assigned to First Lady Jill Biden’s protective detail, according to court documents.
The FBI arrested Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, both of Washington, D.C., Wednesday on a criminal complaint charging them with the federal offense of False Impersonation of an Officer of the United States, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
From as early as February 2020, Taherzadeh and Ali allegedly pretended to be federal law enforcement officers working for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and used it in an attempt to buy off members of the Secret Service and one Department of Homeland Security employee, according to an affidavit.
Taherzadeh allegedly bought them rent-free apartments, each costing $40,000 a year per apartment, iPhones, surveillance systems, drones, a flat screen tv, an assault rifle case, a generator and law enforcement paraphernalia, according to the court document. He also said they could use what he said were “official government vehicles” and offered to buy a $2,000 assault rifle for a Secret Service agent assigned to the first lady’s security detail.
The DCNF watched as federal agents entered and exited the luxury apartment building for hours Wednesday. At one point the agents carried in evidence boxes, some with images of guns on them.
One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told the DCNF that she knew one of the accused, but wasn’t surprised to hear the news.
“He talked about how he … lived in the building and was a secret police and my sister thought it was weird because she works for the federal government, and he just talked about how … they put him here because he works with gang violence and … whatever happened at the Capitol brought him here,” she said.
“Me and my sister always thought it was like a weird story and I work in Navy Yard as a waitress on the weekends and I came back … and he was like belligerently drunk like all the time at like 3 or 4 in the morning, like just made everyone uncomfortable, would hit on like women in the building,” she continued.
The resident said she “always thought he was weird.”
“And I’m guessing one of the Secret Service members, I know it was a woman, so I don’t know if he had a relationship with her or not, that’s why they were so heavily involved, but it would make sense … He made a lot of people uncomfortable in our building by the way he acted towards women, so yeah not surprised,” she said.
Four members of the Secret Service were put on administrative leave on April 4 pending the investigation, according to the court document.
The two are in custody and will appear in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
