A newly obtained report from the attorney general in Arizona has warned that "crimes" during the 2020 election in the state's most populous county, Maricopa, "left significant holes to be answered and addressed," according to a new report from Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner.

"All branches of government in this state must come together to provide full assurance of the integrity of our elections and answer every outstanding question," said a report from Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

That state's actions during 2020 have come under scrutiny since President Trump was expected to win, yet it was Joe Biden who narrowly captured the Electoral College votes by only 10,451 ballots.

"We have reached the conclusion that the 2020 election in Maricopa County revealed serious vulnerabilities that must be addressed and raises questions about the 2020 election in Arizona," Brnovich said.

The 12-page report didn't condemn the county's handling of the election – but it raised concerns about the procedures for voter identification, ballot handling and counting. Brnovich said the rules need to be tightened – a lot.

The report also confirmed that Brnovich is working on criminal and civil fraud charges against some people his Election Integrity Unit has investigated.

"The EIU’s review has uncovered instances of election fraud by individuals who have been or will be prosecuted for various election crimes," he stated.

The state's Senate earlier conducted an investigation into ballots in Maricopa, and Brnovich's followup said there were serious irregularities regarding the verification of signatures and other issues.

"Whether we agree to peoples' reasons for questioning election integrity or not, we should go above and beyond our call of duty to assure Americans that each legal vote was counted, and no illegal votes were allowed," he said.

He's been a leader among those who are calling for more election security after the results of the 2020 race became known.

Those facts include that many state and local officials simply ignored state laws on mail-in ballots to count them. Second, Mark Zuckerberg handed out some $420 million to local elections officials to "help" them run the election during COVID. But what happened is many of those offices were turned into get-out-the-vote headquarters for Democrat candidates, and a poll showed Zuckerberg's manipulation of the election essentially "bought" the election for Biden.

Also, legacy and social media suppressed accurate reporting about the international financial scandals involving the Biden family just before the election. The Media Research Center concluded in a study that had that information been ordinarily available to voters, Biden would have lost the election.

The findings of the report reveal that Maricopa officials were uncooperative with the election integrity review, many times election officials had less than five seconds to verify voter signatures, there were many violations in how some 20% of the ballots in drop boxes were handed, and $8 million in "outside funds" were used, a move that under current law is now illegal.

"With each passing election, Americans on all sides of the political spectrum have less confidence in the integrity of our elections. This is a crisis that should be addressed immediately with bipartisan solutions grounded in the rule of law," Brnovich said.

In response, Maricopa officials claimed there was no "new evidence" in the Brnovich report.

Bill Gates, of the county's board of supervisors, and Stephen Richer, recorder, issued a comment stating, "We've spent nearly eight months cooperating with the AG's office. Our election professionals have worked day and night to gather the information responsive to both Mr. Brnovich's civil and criminal inquiries, all while running two safe, secure, and accurate jurisdictional elections during that time period."

Brnovich's investigation is being done at the request of the state Senate.

