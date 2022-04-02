2nd complaint charges state let incapacitated person register and vote!

A second complaint has been filed in Wisconsin alleging state officials let an incapacitated person register to vote – and vote – during the 2020 presidential election.

The Thomas More Society said its complaint concerns Walter Jankowski II, who has been incapacitated since the 1970s when the Dane County Circuit Court appointed his son as his guardian.

"Yet the county’s voting records clearly show that the elderly Waunakee, Wisconsin, nursing home resident cast a ballot in the November 2020 presidential election," the legal team reported. "On April 6, 2022, Thomas More Society attorneys filed a complaint in the state of Wisconsin before the Elections Commission on behalf of the man’s son and guardian."

"The guardianship order declares that Walter Jankowski II lacks the capacity to exercise the right to register to vote or to vote in an election and requires these public officials to prohibit him from doing so," explained Erick Kaardal, a lawyer for the organization. "Yet, according to Wisvote, the state’s voting records database, Walter Jankowski II voted in the November 2020 election."

The action names Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, Village of Waunakee Clerk Karla Endres, and Dane County Circuit Court Clerk Carlo Esqueda.

They are accused of violating the Dane County Circuit Court Order by allowing a ward under a "do not vote" guardianship order to register and vote in the November 3. 2020 election, in the April 5, 2022 election and in future elections.

The Thomas More Society report explained, "The Jankowski situation is not an isolated incident, according to the Wisconsin Voter Alliance’s election integrity investigation. The 2020 election produced a slew of allegations of irregularities occurring in Wisconsin nursing homes. There are over 91,000 nursing home residents in the State of Wisconsin. Forty to fifty percent of these institutional residents suffer from varying degrees of dementia, meaning that a significant number of nursing home and assisted living residents are vulnerable to voter manipulation and resulting voter fraud. The ongoing investigation has revealed that hundreds, if not thousands, of residents who suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s voted in the 2020 federal election."

Part of the problem is that during the 2020 election officials in Wisconsin simply ignored a state law requiring special voting deputies to be sent to nursing homes for residents who are eligible to vote.

Instead, nursing home employees handled those ballots.

"Wisconsin law requires that when a person is judged by a court to be mentally incapable, he or she no longer may vote,” noted Kaardal. “But unlike our client here, many family members who act under power of attorney for a loved one in a nursing home may be unaware that a person in a memory care unit is still legally entitled to vote until a court judgment is entered ending that right. Nursing home staffers generally fail to inform families of this requirement to stop fraudulent voting under the name of an incapacitated patient."

The Jankowski family, Kaardal pointed out, knew of the voting limitation.

"Yet there he was, recorded as voting in the 2020 election, 48 years after being declared too incapacitated to do so,” reported Kaardal. “It’s outrageous, it’s illegal, and it cannot be tolerated. And based of the findings of Wisconsin Voter Alliance’s ongoing election investigation, this is likely just the tip of the iceberg. And to further expose that iceberg, anyone who has witnessed election fraud regarding nursing home residents should report it to wisconsinvoteralliance.com."

WND had reported only a week earlier that a complaint was filed over the voting by Sandra Klitzke, another nursing resident declared incapacitated.

"She has "has suffered from cognitive decline for many years," the complaint explains, and "was legally restricted from registering to vote or from voting in any election by order of the Outagamie County Circuit Court in February 2020."

However, in violation of that order, Klitzke was recorded in Wisconsin’s voting records database, Wisvote, as having voted in both the November 3, 2020, election and the April 6, 2021, election.

She is under the guardianship of her daughter, Linda Goodwin, and has a "no vote" order.

