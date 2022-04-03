The 3 D's: Disney, Democrats and the devil on the run

Disney is on the ropes. They just lost the special tax advantages they've had for the past half-century, and their stock is collapsing. Wanna bet attendance at their theme parks is collapsing too? I'm guessing the wait on lines at Disney World and Disneyland is about to get a whole lot shorter.

But the news is positive across the board this week. Many liberal icons are going up in flames. What a great week for conservatives and patriots across this country.

But now is not the time to take our feet off the pedal, or our boots off Disney's neck.

First, let's review the highlights of this week ...

– Disney is sinking faster than the Titanic.

TRENDING: Is Ukraine invasion a morale buster for the Russian army?

– Netflix was crushed on Wall Street. Their stock is tanking like a "going out of business" sale. Guess what? They are.

– CNN+ is no more. Warner and Discovery announced they are pulling the plug on CNN+ streaming service after only 23 days. Bye, bye, CNN+. It was nice knowing you … for 23 days. CNN lost $300 million on this stinker. It turns out no one wants to watch liberal losers saying nasty things about America and white people all day.

– The mask mandates are gone. Glory Hallelujah. It's about time. Every honest medical expert in the world knows masks are useless. Dozens of studies in America and all over the world suggest that cities, states and countries with mask mandates have the exact same COVID-19 rates as cities, states and countries without mask mandates. Masks made no difference. Good riddance.

– Elon Musk says he has enough billions raised from private equity partners to buy Twitter and restore free speech. Elon, don't forget about Wayne Allyn Root. I was gaining 30,000-plus new Twitter fans per month in fall of 2020 when Twitter decided to ban me for life. Coincidence? My success on their platform made the intolerant little communist Twitter snowflakes melt. Wait until they find out I'm back.

– Spotify parted ways with the Obamas. Wanna bet this is code for they FIRED the Obamas for lousy results? I'll take that bet. Watching former President Barack Obama say "Me, myself and I" 100 times a minute is more boring than watching wet paint dry.

– And here's very shocking and terrible news, but with a bright lining. I've been warning for almost 18 months now that the COVID-19 vaccine may be dangerous and deadly. We found out this week that deaths among millennials are up 84% in the past year. That's a death increase we've never seen before in history. And these are young, fit Americans dying. This is data direct from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is of course terrible news, but it is Exhibit A to stop the vaccine program now, before it potentially kills hundreds of thousands, or millions. Millennials are the canary in the coal mine. Their tragic deaths, possibly linked to the vaccines, can serve as a warning to stop this cruel, experimental vaccine.

– Also, this week, we heard from the Biden administration's Health and Human Services secretary that the COVID-19 vaccine is killing black- and brown-skinned Americans at a rate twice as fast as white Americans. That's the first time anyone in power has ever suggested the COVID-19 vaccine could be deadly and may be killing people. I hope this finally wakes up Americans to this terrible and deadly medical experiment gone wrong.

Trust me, the devil isn't happy about what's been happening and uncovered this week.

I wrote the book, "The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book." The point was conservatives, Christians and patriots must take the offensive and boycott all the "woke" companies that are destroying America. We can bring them to their knees by boycotting them until they're out of business or, at the very least, the CEO is fired.

I'm proud that I listed Disney as one of those 116 woke companies in my book – complete with all the names of CEOs and all their contact information.

Now I believe we need a change in strategy. We all need to work together 24/7 to take down one company: Disney.

Forget the other 115 companies listed in my book. Focus on one: Disney. Once we drive Disney to the poorhouse, all the others will fall in line. Every other CEO will instantly understand we can do this to any company we choose. Disney will be Exhibit A to stop all the rest.

It's been a great week. But don't let our boot off Disney's neck. Now is the time to double down. Take Disney down, and I believe we will win a whole lot more in the coming weeks and months.

We have the 3 D's: Disney, Democrats and the devil all on the run. But we're just getting started!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!