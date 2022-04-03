3 Senate Republicans vowing to approve Jackson nomination

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Sens. Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski joined fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins in declaring their intent to vote in favor of confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Their announcements on Monday indicate that President Joe Biden's first pick to the high court, whose nomination they helped advance beyond the Senate Judiciary Committee after a deadlock vote, will be confirmed with at least a 53-47 vote. A simple majority is all that is needed, and all Democrats and independents are expected to back Jackson, who would be the first black woman Supreme Court justice.

"After reviewing Judge Jackson's record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor," Romney, a Utah Republican, said in a statement. "While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity."

