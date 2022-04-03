A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
3 Senate Republicans vowing to approve Jackson nomination

Romney: 'I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 4, 2022 at 9:47pm
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, appearing on CNN's 'State of the Union' program on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (Video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Sens. Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski joined fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins in declaring their intent to vote in favor of confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Their announcements on Monday indicate that President Joe Biden's first pick to the high court, whose nomination they helped advance beyond the Senate Judiciary Committee after a deadlock vote, will be confirmed with at least a 53-47 vote. A simple majority is all that is needed, and all Democrats and independents are expected to back Jackson, who would be the first black woman Supreme Court justice.

"After reviewing Judge Jackson's record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor," Romney, a Utah Republican, said in a statement. "While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity."

Read the full story ›

