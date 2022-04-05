5 key childhood risk factors can predict heart attack or stroke 50 years later

(STUDY FINDS) – Life would be much easier if we all had our own medical crystal ball. The ability to see into our health futures could potentially save countless lives. While it isn’t quite a magic 8-ball, researchers from the Murdoch Children Research Institute (MCRI) say it may be possible to predict major heart problems decades before they ever occur.

Scientists have uncovered five key childhood risk factors predicting heart attack and stroke in adulthood. These findings are based on the world’s largest ever international prospective cardiovascular disease study.

The five risk factors are: body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides (a variety of fat in blood), and smoking habits. These factors, particularly in combination in early childhood, displayed a clinical link to subsequent cardiovascular events starting around the age of 40.

