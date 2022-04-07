53% of Americans admit they're not living a 'healthy' lifestyle

(STUDY FINDS) – Half of Americans aren’t taking great care of their health and well-being, new research shows. A survey of 2,000 respondents found 53 percent don’t consider their lifestyle “healthy,” and the same number don’t feel capable of improving their health.

The poll split respondents up by their current household income, with results showing those with a lower income are more likely to agree with this sentiment. Of those with an income between $30,000 and $60,000, about two-thirds don’t feel capable of improving their health — compared to only about half of respondents with an income between $60,000 and $100,000.

Regardless of their income, when asked what’s holding them back from living a healthier lifestyle, a lack of understanding topped the list — 39 percent don’t understand the best actions to take in order to be healthy. Feeling overwhelmed with different options (39%) and the cost (36%) followed closely behind.

