5th Sunday of Lent: Reflect on humanity, divinity of Jesus

(FOX NEWS) – The fifth Sunday of Lent is celebrated by Christians worldwide this weekend, on April 3, 2022. On this Sunday during the Lenten season, Christians recall both the humanity and the divinity of Jesus Christ.

Jeff Myers, PhD, president of Summit Ministries in Manitou Springs, Colorado, suggested that as we move closer to the passion of Jesus Christ and look ahead to the remainder of Lent, believers should visualize a painting of the Last Supper of Jesus while considering the themes of Lent — temptation, forgiveness and sacrificial love.

"Probably, the picture that first comes to mind looks a lot like Leonardo da Vinci’s masterful mural of the disciples whispering and quarreling, all lining one side of the table," he told Fox News Digital via email.

Read the full story ›