80 Moroccans arrested for publicly eating in Casablanca during Ramadan

Many of those arrested are teenagers from surrounding international schools

Published April 30, 2022 at 4:05pm
Published April 30, 2022 at 4:05pm
(MOROCCO WORLD NEWS) – Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) arrested around 80 people on Wednesday in a cafe on Boulevard Anfa in Casablanca for publicly eating during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to reports by local media, many of those arrested are teenagers from surrounding international schools. The videos shared on social media showed dozens of young people, in front of the cameras with blurred faces, in police vehicles.

Residents interviewed by local media said that the cafe’s owner is a Chinese woman, and that they have already filed several complaints about the cafe for constant loud music and cigarette smells but nothing has been done.

