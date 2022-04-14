Abortion is 'life-saving' and a 'gift,' medical student says

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A future OB/GYN and current University of Chicago medical student believes that abortion is both a “gift” and “life-saving.”

“I felt a connection between my having an abortion and my ability to pursue my own education, to have economic freedom, to live my life the way that I wanted to,” Shira Fishbach told MedPage Today for an article about physicians and medical students killing their own babies.

“It felt like they were literally handing me that gift,” she said of her 2017 abortion. Fishbach will soon head to the University of Michigan to complete her residency. “Dreams come true – I’m going to be an abortion provider!” she tweeted.

