Acts of kindness for young boy on baseball field leaves 'everyone in tears'

(FOX 17) – A battle between two Middle Tennessee baseball teams transformed into a reminder of how simple acts of kindness can have impacts spreading miles away.

Shannon Grimes is a mother to 6-year-old Carson Grimes and 11-year-old Tanner. Tanner, who plays for the Rockvale Reapers, was playing in a tournament hosted by Game 7 baseball on Sunday against Hendersonville's Framework Athletics.

Playing for a championship, Rockvale lost the game but everyone in attendance went home winners. All because of a few moments shared with Carson. Carson has a rare genetic mutation known as GRIN 1 according to mom Shannon. The mutation affects his neurological communications, his brain is unable to tell his muscles what to do. As a result, Carson does not walk, is non-verbal and is fed through a feeding tube.

Read the full story ›