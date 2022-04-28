A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Acts of kindness for young boy on baseball field leaves 'everyone in tears'

Disabled child received special treat

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 1:20pm
(Image by Chris Pastrick from Pixabay)

(FOX 17) – A battle between two Middle Tennessee baseball teams transformed into a reminder of how simple acts of kindness can have impacts spreading miles away.

Shannon Grimes is a mother to 6-year-old Carson Grimes and 11-year-old Tanner. Tanner, who plays for the Rockvale Reapers, was playing in a tournament hosted by Game 7 baseball on Sunday against Hendersonville's Framework Athletics.

Playing for a championship, Rockvale lost the game but everyone in attendance went home winners. All because of a few moments shared with Carson. Carson has a rare genetic mutation known as GRIN 1 according to mom Shannon. The mutation affects his neurological communications, his brain is unable to tell his muscles what to do. As a result, Carson does not walk, is non-verbal and is fed through a feeding tube.

Read the full story ›

