'Affirming LGBT lifestyles is not sacred, it's sinful'

A Christian leader in the United Kingdom has gone where many others fear to tread, warning that the promotion of LGBT lifestyle choices is "sinful."
Ciaran Kelly of the Christian Institute posted online a video of his response to claims from former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams that becoming transgender is "a sacred journey of becoming whole."
That nation is embroiled right now in a massive war over the left's attempts to censor any and call counseling that can persuade people to live according to their sex. They want to declare that any such talk therapy actually is violence.
But Kelly disagreed:
"Being converted to Christ means we stop living for ourselves, and we start living for Him," Kelly explained.
And he explained "we have the Bible" to learn what that is.
"The Bible tells us about the nature of ourselves, the nature of God and what pleases Him. It says we are made male and female in the image of God. it says sexual activity is only for marriage, and marriage is only between one man and one woman.
"To reject these truths isn't sacred, it's sinful," he said.
