Who's afraid of the big, bad Iranian wolf?

While multiple claims exist for the origin of the children's fairytale "Little Red Riding Hood," all tell the same story of a little girl played for a fool by a devious wolf disguising itself as Hood's grandmother, simply by wearing her nightgown, and whom it had just eaten. But as children grow older and wiser, they cannot help but realize, in accepting the wolf's disguise, Little Red Riding Hood must not have been the brightest bulb.

As President Joe Biden and his negotiators rush to seal a nuclear deal with Iran's mullahs, it is abundantly clear they have been played for fools by a devious Iranian wolf, similarly donning a ludicrous disguise to do so. As a result, we must believe the lights are not all on for Biden and his negotiating team.

Apparently, Biden's soft-pedaling of the U.S. position on the agreement has caused at least three of his team members to resign as they refuse, in good conscience, to support such a one-sided deal in Iran's favor. Such one-sidedness is fervently opposed by Israel and its Arab allies as they know it will only embolden a Tehran committed to the former's destruction. Our Arab allies are frustrated Biden holds Saudi Arabia responsible for human rights violations while ignoring the more extensive violations by Iran.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken deceivingly claims about the nuclear deal and our allies, "When it comes to the most important element, we see eye-to-eye. We are both committed, both determined that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon." However, just like the previous nuclear deal failed to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear arsenal, so too does this one – a fact that has even triggered 18 House Democrats to sound the alarm!

Biden, in desperate need of a foreign policy victory, foolishly believes returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – negotiated by President Barack Obama in 2015 and from which the U.S. withdrew under President Donald Trump in 2018 – is the way to achieve it. But, even ignoring the numerous faults plaguing JCPOA that enables Tehran to eventually obtain a nuclear arsenal, Biden appears to be doing Obama a step better by granting the mullahs an even more advantageous deal than the 2015 agreement did. This involves, among many other judgmental errors by our negotiators, removing a terrorist group, birthed early on by the mullahs after coming to power in 1979, from its "wolf" status – a status awarded by the U.S. State Department as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) in 2019.

By way of background, U.S. law requires that the State Department annually publish "Country Reports on Terrorism." As the name suggests, the report identifies the governments of countries which directly or indirectly contribute to terrorism around the world. Ever since 1984, Iran has repeatedly been recognized as the leading "state sponsor of acts of international terrorism."

Seeking to disguise its direct involvement in terrorist activity, Iran passes responsibility for this mission on to two groups it controls – one foreign based, the other domestic. The former is Hezbollah – Lebanese Shias whose ties with Tehran encouraged it to start spreading the Islamic Revolution throughout their country and is funded to the tune of almost $100 million annually by Iran to do whatever Tehran mandates. The latter is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), immediately established by decree in 1979 as a military force by the mullahs after they came to power – a force independent of Iran's regular army as they feared it lacked the proper Islamist mindset – with the mission of safeguarding the new republic. Its "safeguarding" mission includes the conduct of terrorist operations outside Iran's border.

Although IRGC's terrorist intentions were well-known by the U.S. for years, it was not until 2019 that the Trump administration labeled it as an FTO for a wide range of "malign activities." It should have received this designation long ago as its terrorist activity has been linked to the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in Lebanon – causing a single day's largest loss of American warriors since the Vietnam War – and the 1996 bombing of the Khobar Towers complex in Saudi Arabia. IRGC's FTO status became the first time an official military organization of a foreign state was ever so designated.

Apparently, the designation has somewhat inhibited IRGC's ability to continue its terrorism mandate as the mullahs now demand of Biden, as part of the nuclear agreement, he remove its FTO designation. Shockingly, Biden is seriously considering doing so in order to get Iran to approve the nuclear agreement. Unbelievably, the deal contains a loophole that will "allow Iranian nationals linked to terrorism to enter and stay in the United States."

Unsurprisingly, Biden fails to consider that removing IRGC's FTO status represents a slap in the face to all those who have lost their lives due to its murderous activities. And he outrageously considers doing so at the same time we have discovered Iran is planning terrorist attacks to take out U.S. officials who were involved in the 2020 killing of the IRGC's commander at the time, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, for his terrorist activities.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Western leaders to show more courage in helping his country stop Russia's aggression, maintaining IRGC's FTO status requires minimal courage on Biden's part. That is, unless Biden feels securing a deal with Iran outweighs any threat by Iran.

In "Little Red Riding Hood," a woodsman heard the girl's cries for help, saving her, and, in order to give the youngsters' fairytale a happy – albeit somewhat unpleasant – ending, he forced the wolf to regurgitate grandma. However, should Biden remove IRGC's FTO designation, there will be no happy ending. Granted, with or without the designation, the organization will continue its work on behalf of the mullahs, earning Iran top billing again as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism; however, leaving it with the FTO status at least demonstrates minimal courage by Biden in calling a terrorist organization what it truly is.

Who is afraid of the big bad Iranian wolf? If he removes IRGC's FTO designation, clearly Biden is.

