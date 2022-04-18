A few afterthoughts on the miracle of Passover

"And Isaac spake unto Abraham his father, and said, My father: and he said, Here am I, my son. And he said, Behold the fire and the wood: but where is the lamb for a burnt offering? And Abraham said, My son, God will provide himself a lamb for a burnt offering: so they went both of them together. And they came to the place which God had told him of; and Abraham built an altar there, and laid the wood in order, and bound Isaac his son, and laid him on the altar upon the wood." – Genesis 22:7-9

"Speak ye unto all the congregation of Israel, saying, In the tenth day of this month they shall take to them every man a lamb, according to the house of their fathers, a lamb for an house: And if the household be too little for the lamb, let him and his neighbour next unto his house take it according to the number of the souls; every man according to his eating shall make your count for the lamb." – Exodus 12:3-4

"After this I beheld, and, lo, a great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, stood before the throne, and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands;" – Revelation 7:9

That's the story in a nutshell.

God tells the beginning from the end and the end from the beginning.

It's truly amazing – and deserves recapping again and again at this time of the year.

Note what John the Baptist said when he saw Him: "The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world."

John the Apostle starts his gospel this way: "In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men."

God in the flesh – on earth to carry out the promise of dying and rising again to take away the sins of the world.

What an awesome God we serve!

That's what the Passover was for – for now.

It was first to be a memorial for the biggest miracle of the Bible as the Hebrews became a nation taken out of the bonds of slavery to be another light to the world for Abraham's sake, as well as Isaac's and Jacob's.

There are hints of it all through the Scriptures.

"And it shall come to pass, that he who fleeth from the noise of the fear shall fall into the pit; and he that cometh up out of the midst of the pit shall be taken in the snare: for the windows from on high are open, and the foundations of the earth do shake." – Isaiah 24:18

"Yet they are thy people and thine inheritance, which thou broughtest out by thy mighty power and by thy stretched out arm." – Deuteronomy 9:29

"Thine, O Lord is the greatness, and the power, and the glory, and the victory, and the majesty: for all that is in the heaven and in the earth is thine; thine is the kingdom, O Lord, and thou art exalted as head above all." 1 Chronicles 29:11

"But God will redeem my soul from the power of the grave: for he shall receive me. Selah." Psalm 49:15

"They shall speak of the glory of thy kingdom, and talk of thy power; Psalm 145:11

Passover was one of His appointed times. It still his – and always will be.

Why? Because all power is given unto Him in heaven and in earth.

Believe in His name. As many as receive them He gave them power to become sons of God, who are kept through faith unto salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.

Worthy, indeed, is the Lamb that was slain to receive power, and riches, and wisdom, and strength, and honour, and glory, and blessing.

Amen.

