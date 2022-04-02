Alligator evicted from newly constructed home in Florida

(UPI) – Reptile wranglers were summoned to a recently constructed Florida home to evict an unusual squatter: an 11-to-12-foot alligator.

Matthew Goodwin, project manager for the house under construction in the Babcock Ranch development in Punta Gorda, said a worker installing window blinds at the home discovered a massive gator lurking inside.

Goodwin said the alligator apparently entered through a laundry room door while seeking shelter from a recent cold front. "The wind closed the door and he was trapped. He went into every room and made his mark," Goodwin told the Miami Herald.

