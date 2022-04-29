A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Amazon bans Matt Walsh book 'Johnny the Walrus' from advertising

Describe story as 'traumatic' and 'problematic'

Published April 29, 2022 at 3:45pm
(RECLAIM THE NET) – Via Twitter, popular account Libs of TikTok posted an Amazon staff meeting where the team described author and commentator Matt Walsh’s kids’ book “Johnny the Walrus” as “traumatic” and “problematic.”

The book is about a kid named Johnny who believes he is a walrus, even cladding in spoons for tusks and tube socks for fins to resemble the aquatic mammal. Initially, his mother thinks it’s a phase he will outgrow.

However, society pressures her to allow Johnny to transition into a walrus, with even a doctor offering to transform the kid’s feet into fins.

Read the full story ›

