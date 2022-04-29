Amazon bans Matt Walsh book 'Johnny the Walrus' from advertising

(RECLAIM THE NET) – Via Twitter, popular account Libs of TikTok posted an Amazon staff meeting where the team described author and commentator Matt Walsh’s kids’ book “Johnny the Walrus” as “traumatic” and “problematic.”

The book is about a kid named Johnny who believes he is a walrus, even cladding in spoons for tusks and tube socks for fins to resemble the aquatic mammal. Initially, his mother thinks it’s a phase he will outgrow.

However, society pressures her to allow Johnny to transition into a walrus, with even a doctor offering to transform the kid’s feet into fins.

