MoneyMATTERS OF FINANCE
Amazon hits sellers with 5% 'fuel and inflation' fee

Passing on costs of increased hourly wages, construction of more warehouses

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 14, 2022 at 2:55pm
(SOURCE) – Amazon is taking a step to offset its rising costs, announcing Wednesday it will add a 5% “fuel and inflation surcharge” to fees it charges third-party sellers who use the ecommerce giant's fulfillment services.

The Seattle-based company said on its website that the added fees, which take effect April 28, are “subject to change” and will apply to both apparel and non-apparel items.

The latest fee hike follows one announced in November and went into effect in January. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for further details on the recent move. But in a notice sent to sellers Wednesday, the company said its costs had gone up since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic due to increases in hourly wages, the hiring of workers and construction of more warehouses.

Read the full story ›

