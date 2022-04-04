An America First primer explaining Disney deviance

Every MAGA mom, dad, grandparent and concerned patriot needs to read this article, to understand that the crisis they have suddenly awakened to in the form of a Dystopian Pedophilic Disney Corporation – and the blatant, aggressive LGBT recruitment of their children and grandchildren in U.S. public schools and colleges – has very deep and dark roots. And that far more than boycotts and pressure campaigns will be needed to take back more than just a few inches of territory from the Cultural Marxists responsible for it. The LGBTs conquered this ground using those exact same tactics – they are the victorious grand masters of the game of cultural regime change and will crush you like a bug if you underestimate them.

Some of us have been fighting this relentless incremental blitzkrieg as a rearguard action (no pun intended) for a very long time. Not many are still standing, because everyone who ventures onto this field of battle pays a very heavy price. Ask Anita Bryant, who took them on in the 1970s when 90% of America was pro-family and agreed with her, but got crushed anyway. Hillary Clinton's "politics of personal destruction" were perfected by this movement, and it is not accidental that her infamous "Basket of Deplorables" speech was delivered at a Manhattan LGBT fundraising gala of her most powerful backers. To the one who coined the term and her core constituency, "Deplorable" means, above all else, "anti-LGBT."

The roots of America's LGBT conquest go back to pre-war Germany, where the most notorious Nazi pederast (boy lover), Ernest Roehm, head of the Sturmabteilung (Storm Trooper) Brownshirts, was also the most prominent member of the German Society for Human Rights, the first national-level organization to equate homosexual rights with human rights. It was German-American soldier Henry Gerber and two "gay" friends who established an American chapter of the Society for Human Rights, Dec. 10, 1924, in Chicago. It was disbanded after the three men were prosecuted for sex with teenage boys, but one of those boy victims became an adult homosexual who in turn recruited teenager Harry Hay into the "gay" lifestyle. Hay (the "Father of Gay Rights") went on to form his Mattachine Society in the early 1950s as a network of secret Marxist cell groups of "gay" activists dedicated to cultural regime change.

In parallel to Hay's "street" activism, German immigrant and Frankfurt School pioneer Herbert Marcuse worked top-down from first the OSS (precursor to the CIA) and then the top tier of America's elite universities to advance his theories of Cultural Marxism, blaming marriage and the natural family as the chief barrier to Marxist conquest.

Beginning in the late '40s, Alfred Kinsey built upon the work of Hay and Marcuse in his own lifelong campaign to overturn all legal restrictions on so-called "sexual freedom" (aka sexual anarchy). He was funded by Rockefeller to sell that agenda to the white collar elites. Then, in the '50s, Hugh Hefner, who called himself "Kinsey's pamphleteer," added pictures of nude women and low-brow "news" articles to sell the same agenda to blue-collar Americans. The first LGBT objective was to promote widespread heterosexual promiscuity to lower resistance to eventual homosexual normalization. In-the-closet Hollywood legends like pederast Rock Hudson did the heavy lifting by normalizing adultery and mocking marriage in films like "The Seven Year Itch."

TRENDING: Biden lashes out at 'most dangerous man in world'

By the late 1960s, the "gays" had come out of the shadows and taken their rightful place at the cutting edge of the "Sexual Revolution." In the June 28, 1969, Stonewall Riots, Hay's stated (bait and switch) goal of "the right to be left alone" (an appeal for tolerance) was traded in for full-throated Marcusian radicalism and a vision for total LGBT cultural supremacy.

The formidable America First journalist Emerald Robinson has just published a piece titled "Why Does Disney Hire So Many Pedophiles?: The LBGT community has now merged with the pro-pedophile community." Being young and new to this issue, she doesn't realize that she has the order reversed. It was the "pro-pedophile community" – more accurately the pederast community – that launched the LGBT movement. Pederasty, the sexual relationships of adult homosexual men with pubertal boys and young men, is the core of "gay" male culture going back to at least the ancient Greeks. It was men of this persuasion who openly dominated the American "gay rights" movement from the '20s through the '70s, then retreated into the background when lesbianism came into its own in the mid to late '80s concurrently with a new movement-wide public relations and marketing strategy. That strategy was outlined in a remarkably frank 1987 article titled "The Overhauling of Straight America," which was rephrased in more subtle terms and expanded into a full book titled "After the Ball: How America Will Conquer Its Fear and Hatred of Gays in the 90s."

"After the Ball" was the blueprint for all that followed, including especially the brainwashing of the millennials (and subsequent generations) to embrace "gay rights," including "gay marriage" as fundamental human rights. They were so successful that large numbers of the America First patriots just awakening to the crisis of transgenderism are still actively defending "gay marriage" as if it were a separate, unrelated and fully resolved issue, rather than the slippery slope that got us here.

The pro-family movement only emerged as a force to be reckoned with during the Reagan Revolution of the 1980s, in part because Ronald Reagan (while California governor) got suckered into killing the Briggs Amendment, designed to prevent homosexuals from becoming public school teachers – and by the '80s the subsequent flood of LGBT activists into the public schools was already turning classrooms into "gay" recruitment centers (albeit on an smaller and more subtle scale than today). To help remedy that and other LGBT assaults on the culture, Reagan's ally on the Supreme Court, Justice Byron White, wrote the majority opinion in Bowers v. Hardwick, recognizing the right of states to regulate sexual conduct (particularly sodomy) in the public interest. But then, when Reagan unsuccessfully tried to put Robert Bork on the court (to create a rock solid conservative majority) his punishment by the elites was to accept Anthony Kennedy as a substitute. Kennedy went on to overturn Bowers and write all four of the majority opinions establishing LGBT cultural supremacy in America, including Obergefell v. Hodges (the cases that invented a constitutional right to "gay marriage" from thin air).

I'm running out of space so I will close with this fact. At the very first national LGBT convention in 1972, 200 groups hammered out the first written "Gay Agenda." Part 2, Item 7, of that agenda call for "The elimination of all laws governing the age of consent." That goal has never been repudiated, and in fact, is implicit both in the concept of self-determination for child "transsexuals" just endorsed by Biden, and in the active indoctrination of kindergartners Disney is so desperate to protect by overturning the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law in Florida.

This article is the first in a series exposing the ugly, true history of the LGBT movement for the benefit of the newly awakened MAGA patriots across America. Please forward this column to your pro-family friends and encourage them to forward it to their MAGA friends. To access a large storehouse of related articles by Dr. Lively, visit ScottLively.net and type in the search term "LGBT" or peruse his extensive list of past columns at WND.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!