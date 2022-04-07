American flags rejected for classrooms at university

(TODD STARNES) – Conservative students at Saint Louis University noticed something was missing in classrooms. There were no American flags.

So the school’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter petitioned the student government association – urging them to remedy the problem. That’s when things took an unexpected turn.

Their fellow collegians rejected the request, according to an exclusive report from Young America’s Foundation. One government leader said he had a problem with the “why of it all.”

