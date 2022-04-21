Analysis shows Biden thumbing nose at 'Remain in Mexico' court orders

An analysis by Just the News of Joe Biden's response to the crisis he created at the southern border shows he is "thumbing [his] nose" at court orders that he continue President Trump's Remain in Mexico policy.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the fight in just days.

But the analysis revealed that the federal government "put a minuscule 0.1% of illegal aliens" into the required border program last month.

The Remain in Mexico was part of President Trump's larger strategy to secure the southern border, plans that had proven to be effective.

The plan was that those demanding asylum in the U.S. remain in Mexico until their court hearing was held. Another part of Trump's plan was his construction of hundreds of miles of border barrier.

The analysis found: "The Biden administration has been repeatedly ordered by courts to continue enforcing the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy for illegal migrants, but its own records show it has willfully thumbed its nose at those rulings as it waits for a final crack at the Supreme Court. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency data reviewed by Just the News shows just 199 of the 221,303 illegal aliens stopped by federal agents in March were placed into the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP), the formal name of the Remain in Mexico policy."

Those individuals, the analysis confirmed, actually amount to 0.09% of the total population of illegal immigrants that arrived at the border.

"They only enrolled a couple hundred in the Remain in Mexico while they apprehended 221,000," Mark Morgan, a former CBP commissioner, told Just the News in an interview.

"It's all a joke."

The orders to Biden have come from both district and appeals court rulings – and told him to keep enforcing the policy until the Supreme Court could rule.

"Even the nation's nine Supreme Court justices refused to impose an injunction blocking the policy while they considered the case," the analysis said.

"They are not willing to comply with the law," explained Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to Just the News. It was his initial lawsuit that led to the orders.

He said the winners under the Biden policy are Mexican drug cartels, which get paid as much as $10,000 for each illegal immigrant they traffic into the U.S.

"The cartels are basically in business with the Biden administration," Paxton said.

The Supreme Court once before upheld the legality of the Remain in Mexico policy under Trump, and its next arguments are next week. Paxton warned that there could be a constitutional crisis if Biden again refuses to follow court orders.

