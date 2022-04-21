Arabs destroy Temple artifacts to prevent Jews from Passover visits to Temple Mount

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- As the Arabs rioted on the Temple Mount, they also worked to create physical barriers to prevent Jews from visiting their holiest site during the Biblical holiday of Passover.

Tom Nisani, head of the Temple Mount activist group Beyadenu, noted a sad irony in the actions of the Israeli police at the site.

“As you may recall, the police are cautious about the feelings of the Arabs,” Nisani noted. “So all visitors to the Temple Mount are not allowed to bring food and drink during the Ramadan fast. The Arabs always pay less attention to the sanctity of the place and have defiled it many times.”

