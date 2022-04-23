Arizona attorney general rips Democrats over sudden 'political conversion' on Title 42

(FOX NEWS) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich ripped Senate Democrats for having a "political conversion" in coming out against President Biden's plan to repeal Title 42 public health immigration protections.

In recent days several senators, including Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have bucked their party and are now supporting the Trump-era policy.

Brnovich told "The Ingraham Angle" the senators in question were not supportive of stricter illegal immigration enforcement in the past, adding that he continues to lead lawsuits against the Biden administration in hopes of making them enforce federal laws at the border.

