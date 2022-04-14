Army gets direct order: Fight to save Joseph's Tomb with bravery of Israelites leaving Egypt

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- In the early morning hours of Wednesday, IDF forces entered Shechem in an operation to restore the damage that Palestinians had perpetrated on the Tomb of Joseph.

“With an upraised hand.”

The commander of the Samaria Brigade, Col. Roi Zweig-Lavi, issued the following order to his soldiers at the start of the operation:

“All stations, this is the Kodkod (commander). Today we go out for an operation to repair the destruction of Joseph’s grave complex. In this place, the land was promised to Abraham, our father.”

