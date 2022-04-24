Arson probe launched after U.S. Jewish center destroyed in Passover fire

(WDRB) -- LOUISVILLE, Kentucky-- A fire destroyed a Jewish synagogue and worship center on the final day of Passover in Louisville on Saturday.

The Chabad House, off Dutchmans Lane near the Jewish Community Center of Louisville, caught fire early Saturday morning.

Rabbi Avrohom Litvin, regional director of Chabad of Kentucky, said firefighters responded to a grease fire in a building adjoining the Chabad House. Firefighters extinguished the fire, but around noon on Saturday, the Chabad House caught fire.

Read the full story ›