Arson probe launched after U.S. Jewish center destroyed in Passover fire

'We did not just lose our place of prayer, but our place of peace, community and belonging'

Published April 24, 2022 at 6:14pm
Published April 24, 2022 at 6:14pm
(WDRB) -- LOUISVILLE, Kentucky-- A fire destroyed a Jewish synagogue and worship center on the final day of Passover in Louisville on Saturday.

The Chabad House, off Dutchmans Lane near the Jewish Community Center of Louisville, caught fire early Saturday morning.

Rabbi Avrohom Litvin, regional director of Chabad of Kentucky, said firefighters responded to a grease fire in a building adjoining the Chabad House. Firefighters extinguished the fire, but around noon on Saturday, the Chabad House caught fire.

×