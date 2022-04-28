A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Asian-American Ivy League enrollment has lagged demographic growth

Report comes as Harvard's admissions policies challenged

Published April 28, 2022 at 2:57pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The number of Asian-American students at Ivy League colleges flatlined for years before recently rising again, even as the demographic saw substantial population growth, according to a new report.

The analysis, released Thursday by Robert VerBruggen of the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, details how Asian-American enrollment at the eight Ivy League colleges remained flat for over a decade, despite the demographic enjoying substantial population growth alongside higher standardized test scores and grade point averages.

The findings come as the United States Supreme Court is slated to hear a case in the 2022-2023 term challenging the admissions process at Harvard University for allegedly discriminating against Asian Americans.

