Ballot investigation targeting groups that funded harvesting plans

Investigators in Georgia who are reviewing a long list of influences on the 2020 election results have confirmed they are focusing on organizations that handed out cash for ballot-harvesting operations.

Gathering ballots for pay is specifically banned in the state.

A new report from Just the News explains the news organization obtained copies of subpoenas that have been issued in the investigation.

Obtained through a public records process, they reveal the state Elections Board and Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger have subpoenaed from election-integrity watchdog True the Vote, founder Catherine Engelbrecht and its researchers evidence the group used to confirm last November as many as 242 people illegally gathered third-party ballots during the 2020 presidential race as well as the special Senate races just weeks later.

The subpoenas obtained by Just the News demand "the identity and contact information of the several individuals regarding personal knowledge, methods, and organizations involved in ballot trafficking in Georgia referenced in the Complaint and any recordings, transcripts, summaries, testimony, statements, witness interviews, notes or other documents describing what those individuals said."

Included in the demand for information are details about a whistleblower Engelbrecht's group interview who confirmed being paid $10 for ballots he collected, including "all statements John Doe made regarding his alleged participation in ballot harvesting in Georgia."

Engelbrecht told Just the News she could confirm Raffensperger is investigating the reports of ballot trafficking and voter abuse, and she was consulting with her lawyer about the subpoenas.

"The issues his team is tackling are both massive and complex, and investigations like this will take time," she told the news organization.

The state investigators want the identities of the "network of non-governmental organizations that worked together to facilitate a ballot trafficking scheme in Georgia," and also information about 10 "hubs" which purportedly coordinated ballot trafficking.

The money also is a focus. The subpoenas, signed by acting Elections Board chief Matt Mashburn, call for information True the Vote may have about those groups that paid for harvesting operations, a scheme that "is expressing prohibited in Georgia and many other key election states," the report said.

In fact, there have been complaints raised already in other states about such activities during the 2020 election. Those focus largely on the $420 million Mark Zuckerberg handed out to a multitude of local elections officials ostensibly to help them cope with the COVID pandemic.

However, much of that money was used essentially to run get-out-the-vote operations in Democrat-heavy districts. And a subsequent analysis reported those funding activities had a significant impact on the results, essentially purchasing the election for Joe Biden.

The new developments in Georgia's investigation come as filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza is preparing for the release of his "2,000 Mules" project, a documentary that "highlights True the Vote's evidence" about widespread ballot trafficking in swing states during the 2020 election.

Raffensperger had confirmed the investigation back in January, and said at the time he thinks the investigation could lead to criminal charges – and the disclosure of those funding streams.

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., told Just the News that there are very suspicious circumstances involving the ballots possibly harvested and counted.

"And so one of the things that came about from that is that you look at a Barack Obama, who got 85,000 absentee ballots, Hillary Clinton got about 100,000, Stacey Abrams got 135,000, and Joe Biden gets 850,000 absentee ballots. And so I think that anybody who would look at those numbers would reasonably agree that we need to know who's voting in these elections."

