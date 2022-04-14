Ban corrupt politicians from places of worship, lawmaker urges

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- Four days before the Passover holiday, MK Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the Religious Zionist Party, called for members of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition to be ejected from synagogues.

“Someone who joins the radical left harming everything.”

“I maintain that anyone who is part of this government doesn’t need to be brought into a synagogue,” he said during an interview with Kan public radio. “It’s the most legitimate thing in the world.”

“Someone who lies, cheats, and steals votes. Someone who joins the radical left harming everything holy in Israel. Someone who sold out the state to the Islamic Movement and now will do the same to the terror supporters in the Joint List is certainly not worthy of being in the congregation; that’s completely legitimate,” Smotrich added.

