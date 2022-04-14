The Bible-believing U.S. president who enabled a modern Exodus 75 years ago

(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- The Jewish Passover is celebrated to commemorate the liberation of the Israelites from Egypt. The people of Israel had been slaves to Pharaohs for 400 years, after which God’s promise to Abraham (Genesis 15:13-16) was fulfilled under Moses around 1300 BC.
The Bible describes two other exoduses, the return of the Jews from the Babylonian captivity to the land of Israel, made possible by King Cyrus, and the construction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem around 515 BC (2 Chron. 36:22-23, Ezra 1:1-4). The third Exodus, also spoken of in the Bible, is the return of the Jewish people to their own land, from which they will no longer be removed. The prophet predicts this return in Amos 9:14-15.
Whereas Moses played the key role in the first exodus and King Cyrus in the second, the third was coordinated under the 33rd President of the United States, Harry S. Truman, who took office exactly 75 years ago, on April 12, 1945.
