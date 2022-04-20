Biden admin will 'likely' appeal ruling ending mask mandate on public transportation, HHS says

Update: The Justice Department announced in a statement that it will appeal Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle's ruling overturning the public transportation mask mandate if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley said the order was a "valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC" and an "important authority the Department will continue to work to preserve."
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday the Biden administration will likely appeal a decision by a federal judge ending the public transportation mask mandate.
“We will respect the ruling, but as I say: I'll respect the ruling, but I’ll follow the science,” Becerra said at a news conference with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.
Advertisement - story continues below
“We are right now in the process of deciding, and we likely will appeal that ruling. Stay tuned,” he added.
On Monday, federal district court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle from Tampa, Florida, voided the national mask mandate.
TRENDING: Biden's Third Worldization of America
Biden's HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra says the Biden administration will "likely" appeal the federal ruling striking down Biden's mask mandate.
Earlier today, Biden said it was "up to [individuals]" to decide for themselves. pic.twitter.com/OnCNgdsKOj
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 19, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” Mizelle, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, wrote in her order, The Associated Press reported.
Earlier in the day while traveling in New Hampshire, President Joe Biden was asked if people should wear masks on a plane.
"That's up to them," he responded.
Reporter: "Mr. President, should people continue to wear masks on planes?"
Biden: "That's up to them" https://t.co/ZhL2E5oK28 pic.twitter.com/CKH2ZFkz9S
— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) April 19, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
A reporter followed up, questioning whether the Department of Justice would appeal Mizelle's ruling.
"I haven't spoken to the CDC yet," Biden answered.
Pressed later on his trip about the possibility of appealing, the president said, "I haven't gotten any brief from my CDC. I don't know. We're following the science."
White House press secretary Jen Psaki offered a similar response to reporters Tuesday afternoon.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Agencies are reviewing ... next steps, including the Department of Justice," she said. "Traditionally following a court decision, that can take a couple of days."
"We’ve said from the start that our COVID response should be guided by the science and data and by experts," Psaki added.
The Transportation Security Administration announced in a Monday statement it would not be enforcing the mask mandate.
"Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately," the agency said, "TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs."
Advertisement - story continues below
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]